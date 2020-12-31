News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»King Scores 22 To Lift E. Kentucky Past E. Illinois 69-61
1-MIN READ

King Scores 22 To Lift E. Kentucky Past E. Illinois 69-61

King Scores 22 To Lift E. Kentucky Past E. Illinois 69-61

Tre King had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky defeated Eastern Illinois 6961 on Wednesday night.

RICHMOND, Ky.: Tre King had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky defeated Eastern Illinois 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Wendell Green Jr. had five steals for Eastern Kentucky (8-2, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Curt Lewis added six rebounds. Tariq Balogun had two points and five blocks.

George Dixon had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers (3-5, 0-1). Sammy Friday IV added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...