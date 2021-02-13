News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Kinsey Carries Marshall Over Middle Tennessee 107-79

Kinsey Carries Marshall Over Middle Tennessee 107-79

Taevion Kinsey had 25 points as Marshall romped past Middle Tennessee 10779 on Friday night.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.: Taevion Kinsey had 25 points as Marshall romped past Middle Tennessee 107-79 on Friday night.

Andrew Taylor had 16 points and eight assists for Marshall (11-5, 5-4 Conference USA). Jarrod West added 15 points and eight assists, and David Early also had 15 points.

It was the first time this season Marshall scored at least 100 points with a season-high 62 coming in the second half. Marshall registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 23 assists.

Jalen Jordan scored a season-high 22 points for the Blue Raiders (5-12, 3-8). Jordan Davis added 13 points and Eli Lawrence had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


