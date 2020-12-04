Kinsey Scores 31 To Carry Marshall Past Wright St. 80-64

News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    DAYTON, Ohio: Taevion Kinsey had a career-high 31 points and Jarrod West set the school record for steals and Marshall beat Wright St. 80-64 on Thursday night.

    West had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Marshall but it was the second of his four steals that made history. He now has 211 assists to pass Skip Henderson (1984-88). West, now tied for seventh in Conference USA history, also set the single-season Marshall record with80 as a sophomore.

    Kinsey hit 13 of 15 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (2-0).

    Trey Calvin had 16 points for the Raiders (0-1). Tanner Holden added 13 points and nine rebounds. Loudon Love had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comand J

    First Published:
