Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Kipchoge, 1st Human to Run a Marathon in Under 2 Hours, Shortlisted for World Male Athlete of the Year

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge became the first human to run a marathon in under two hours last month.

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kipchoge, 1st Human to Run a Marathon in Under 2 Hours, Shortlisted for World Male Athlete of the Year
File photo of Eliud Kipchoge. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nairobi: Kenyan long-distance runner and reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has been shortlisted for the World Male Athlete of the Year award.

Kipchoge is among a list of five athletes vying for athletics' top individual award, given out to the season's best performer. The award gala will be held in Monaco next week.

"The five athletes, who represent four countries from three area associations, have illustrated excellence across nearly all disciplines in 2019," read a statement released on Monday by World Athletics, according to Xinhua news.

Kipchoge will be up against Uganda's world 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei, pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks (USA), his 200m compatriot Noah Lyles and Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm.

Kipchoge's performance last season saw him not only win the London Marathon, but also write history by becoming the first man to run the 42km distance in under two hours, clocking a time of 1:59:40 in Vienna last month.

In the women's section, Kenya's world champions Hellen Obiri (5,000m) and Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase) are awaiting confirmation on Tuesday to find out if they have made the final five nominees for the World Female Athlete of the Year award.

"The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans vote online via our social media platforms. The Council's vote counted for 50 per cent of the result, while the Athletics Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25 per cent of the final result," the World Athletics said.

Voting for the World Male Athlete of the Year closed on November 4.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram