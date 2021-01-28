Kirby Lifts SE Louisiana Past Central Arkansas 69-57

HAMMOND, La.: Isiah Kirby recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 69-57 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Keon Clergeot had 15 points for Southeastern Louisiana (5-11, 3-4 Southland Conference). Joe Kasperzyk added 13 points. Gus Okafor had 10 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 13 points and six assists for the Bears (3-12, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Collin Cooper added 10 points. SK Shittu had 10 rebounds.

