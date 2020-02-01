Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Sports
Kiren Rijiju Expresses Concern Over Sports-related Cases Pending in Courts

Kiren Rijiju said he has asked sports federation to ensure India make the top ten in medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Kiren Rijiju Expresses Concern Over Sports-related Cases Pending in Courts
Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: @TourismGoa)

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday said several sports related matters were pending in courts and this was not good for the sector in the country.

He was speaking at a function to unveil the 'Rubigula, Flame-Throated Bulbul' mascot of the National Games to be held in Goa from October 4 to November 20 this year.

He said sports federations have to ensure all efforts are made to see India among the top ten medal winning nations in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I have told sports federations that India must be in the top ten countries at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Sports federations must be pro-active. Unfortunately most sports federation-related issues are in court," he said.

"I have clearly stated that it is not the courts, be it high courts or Supreme Court, but sports federations that have to run sports. But because of difference, matters are landing up in court, which is not good for sports in the country," he added.

He also expressed unhappiness on the National Games not being held periodically.

The last edition of the National Games was held in 2011 in Jharkhand.

He said his ministry was working closely with the Indian Olympic Association to ensure the games are held regularly from here on.

The 36th National Games will see 12,000 athletes from 36 states taking part in 37 disciplines across 24 venues in Goa.

