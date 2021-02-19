News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Kiren Rijiju Intervenes After Shooter Manu Bhaker Tweets Accusing Airport Official of 'Treating her Like a Criminal'
2-MIN READ

Kiren Rijiju Intervenes After Shooter Manu Bhaker Tweets Accusing Airport Official of 'Treating her Like a Criminal'

Kiren Rijiju Intervenes After Shooter Manu Bhaker Tweets Accusing Airport Official of 'Treating her Like a Criminal'

Kiren Rijiju Intervenes After Shooter Manu Bhaker Tweets Accusing Airport Official of 'Treating her Like a Criminal'

Bhaker was to travel to Bhopal for training, but in a series of tweets, she revealed that she was stopped from boarding Air India flight 437 and was asked to pay despite all valid Documentation and DGCA permit for legally carrying weapons and ammunition.

Shooter Manu Bhaker took to Twitter seeking the help of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after she was asked to pay INR 10,200 and was stopped from boarding a flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Bhaker was to travel to Bhopal for training, but in a series of tweets, she revealed that she was stopped from boarding Air India flight 437 and was asked to pay despite all valid Documentation and DGCA permit for legally carrying weapons and ammunition.

The 19-year-old claimed that she was treated like a criminal by an airline official. She went on to add the treatment meted out to her was humiliating and tagged PM Narendra Modi, Rijiju, Puri, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Vasundhra Raje in her tweets.

She later thanked Rijiju in another tweet after being allowed to board.

Kiren Rijiju Intervenes After Shooter Manu Bhaker Tweets Accusing Airport Official of 'Treating her Like a Criminal'


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...