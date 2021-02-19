Shooter Manu Bhaker took to Twitter seeking the help of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after she was asked to pay INR 10,200 and was stopped from boarding a flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Bhaker was to travel to Bhopal for training, but in a series of tweets, she revealed that she was stopped from boarding Air India flight 437 and was asked to pay despite all valid Documentation and DGCA permit for legally carrying weapons and ammunition.

The 19-year-old claimed that she was treated like a criminal by an airline official. She went on to add the treatment meted out to her was humiliating and tagged PM Narendra Modi, Rijiju, Puri, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Vasundhra Raje in her tweets.

She later thanked Rijiju in another tweet after being allowed to board.

Thank you @KirenRijiju sir. Got boarded after strong support from all of you.Thank you India. 🇮🇳🙏jai hind— Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

Think this type behaviour is not acceptable .Manoj Gupta is not even human. He is treating me like I am a criminal. Also his security incharge Such people need basic training of behaviour hopefully Aviation ministry will find out &will send him to right place @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/UlzLy3v974— Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

Not allowing me to board flight AI 437 at IGI Delhi and asking now 10200rs Despite all valid Documentation and DGCA permit . Top of that Manoj Gupta Air india incharge and other staff is humiliating me despite I have 2 guns and ammunition@KirenRijiju @HardeepSPuri waiting sir? pic.twitter.com/UJ3G8jgVa9— Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

Not allowing me to board flight AI 437 at IGI Delhi and asking now 10200rs Despite all valid Documentation and DGCA permit . Top of that Manoj Gupta Air india incharge doesn’t recognise DGCA @narendramodi @HardeepSPuri @AmitShah @VasundharaBJP shall I pay this Bribes or!!!! pic.twitter.com/1lnkoUxNiP— Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

IGI Delhi .Going to Bhopal (MP Shooting AcadmyFor my training i need to carry weapons and ammunition, Request @airindiain Officials to give little respect or at least don’t Insult players every time &please don’t ask money. I Have @DGCAIndia permit @HardeepSPuri @VasundharaBJP pic.twitter.com/hYO8nVcW0z— Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 19, 2021

