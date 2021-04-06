Kiren Rijiju Joins Hands with Sony Pictures Sports Network to Support Team India at Olympics Games

As the countdown to the Olympics Games 2020 gathers pace, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs And Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju, joins hands with official broadcasters, Sony Pictures Sports Network, in support of the Indian athletes with their ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ campaign. Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs And Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju filmed the campaign at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium with Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcast partner of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to provide the last mile inspiration for the athletes representing the country.

The film with the central theme of ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ will feature the sports minister encouraging the entire Indian contingent to win accolades and also aims to ensure the country is aware about the athletes representing them. Sony Pictures Sports Network welcomes one most awaited sporting events of the world and has embarked on the real countdown to build a greater identity for several athletes who are a part of the contingent but don’t enjoy high familiarity amongst the audiences. The sports broadcaster is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the country is aware about its athletes who would be representing the country a few months from now. As athletes prepare to go on the grandest stage of all, the sports broadcaster joining hands with Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs And Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju will kickstart a movement that aims galvanize and inspire the country in celebrating the heroes travelling to Tokyo and wishing them the best luck for their success.

