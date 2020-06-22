SPORTS

Kiren Rijiju, Mary Kom, Anjum Moudgil, Shilpa Shetty Join Online Fit India Yoga Session for School Children on International Yoga Day

Kiren Rijiju, Mary Kom, Anjum Moudgil, Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sports Minsiter Kiren Rijiju said the International Yoga Day is a very important day for us and Yoga is our gift to the world.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 12:14 AM IST
The Sports Ministry's flagship programme, Fit India Movement on Sunday organised an online yoga session as a part of International Yoga Day celebrations.

It was conducted by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The session was attended by more than 5 lakh people, including school children and their families.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, Olympian MC Mary Kom and shooter Anjum Moudgil joined the session live and followed Shilpa as she taught a series of asanas and breathing exercises.



Speaking about the event, Rijiju said, "The International Yoga Day is a very important day for us. Yoga is our gift to the world and we have to keep striving to do it in the perfect manner.

"The teachers and mentors taking it forward in India should aim to teach it to perfection, just as Shilpa Shetty demonstrated in this blissful session. Shilpa inspires with her perfect knowledge. She is also the Fit India ambassador and we often take her inputs and that helps us in driving our movement forward."

