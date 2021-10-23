Kishore Kumar Jena Tops Men's Finalists in National Javelin Championships

Kishore Kumar Jena of Odisha topped the list of 12 men’s finalists with an easy effort of 70.96m in the qualifying round of the third National Open Javelin Throw Championships, here on Saturday. Jena had recorded his career-best throw of 76.41m in Bhubaneswar last month and missed a podium finish in the National Open in Warangal. Competing in a national-level meet after more than two years, Vipin Kasana (Delhi) hardly broke a sweat as his 66.73m effort booked him a berth in the final. The most experienced of the competitors, he is the only one in the field who has managed a distance beyond 80m mark.

It was a 21-year-old Rishabh Nehra (Uttar Pradesh) who qualified in second spot, with a throw of 68.86m. He was the Boys U-20 winner in the last National Javelin Throw Championships in Sonepat. Vijay Lakra (Jharkhand), who won the Boys U-20 bronze medal back in 2019, also qualified for the final with a 63.42m throw. Delhi’s Nikunj Singh became the youngest of the 12 finalists, throwing the spear over 64.56m. Rahul Yadav and Anand Singh, who threw 65.30m and 65.11m respectively, topped the Boys’ U-18 qualifying round, which saw Uttar Pradesh throwers take the top five berths. Delhi’s Arjun denied such a privilege for throwers from Uttar Pradesh in the Boys U-16 qualifying. He was the only one who went past the 60m mark, piercing turf at 62.19m.

The finals will be held on Sunday.

