Kispert Leads No. 1 Gonzaga's 98-75 Rout Of No. 16 Virginia

FORT WORTH, Texas: Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion, on Saturday.

The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis.

Kispert was 9 of 13 from long range, including one about a foot from the midcourt logo followed immediately by another from several feet behind the arc.

Drew Timme also had a career high with 29 points and led the Zags (7-0) with eight rebounds. Gonzaga now has the nations longest neutral-site winning streak at seven games and has beaten four ranked opponents before the start of conference play for the first time in school history.

Kihei Clark scored 19 points and Trey Murphy added 15 for the Cavaliers (4-2), who dropped to 1-31 all-time against top-ranked teams almost 35 years since their only victory.

The matchup of one of the best offenses in the country against one of the best defenses wasnt much of a contest, with Gonzaga shooting 60% with superior ball movement and screening.

NO. 6 HOUSTON 63, UCF 54

ORLANDO, Fla.: Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Caleb Mills delivered seven of his 12 points in the closing minutes to help sixth-ranked Houston pull away from UCF.

The Cougars (7-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) overcame cold shooting by holding UCF (3-2, 1-1) to one field goal over the final 8:50 to remain unbeaten and deny the Knights a second win over a Top 25 opponent in a week.

The Cougars went 11 for 11 from the foul line in the final 2:24 to put the game away. Dejon Jarreau hit the last four free throws to finish with 10 points.

Brandon Mahan led UCF with 13 points. Darin Green Jr. added 12.

NO. 18 ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA 60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.: Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Illinois beat Indiana.

The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois 14-0 run. Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten).

Armaan Franklin led Indiana (5-4, 0-2) with 23 points, and big man Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11.

NORTHWESTERN 71, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 70

EVANSTON, Ill.: Miller Kopp scored 23 points, Boo Buie had 14 and Northwestern beat Ohio State.

Pete Nance added 10 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (7-2, 1-2) with 15 points. Kyle Young added 14 points and Seth Towns had 11 for the Buckeyes, who had won two straight and four of five.

Buies 3 gave Northwestern a 71-68 lead with 1:04 remaining and the Wildcats hung on from there.

