KIUG 2021: Lovely Professional University Rise up the Table, Karate Debuts and Hockey Provides Fireworks

Lovely Professional University made huge strides at the Khelo India University Games 2021, winning six medals (two golds) across three different sports to climb to third in the medal table. 101 different universities have made their presence felt on the medal table at the games, 46 nabbing at least one gold. Jain University are top of the heap with 25 medals (G16, S5, B4).

The compound archery events came to an end at the range in Jain Global school today. Tanishdeep Singh won the men’s event, in a tight final, edging Sagar Chopra 145-144. Tanishdeep had finished 14th in the qualification, and in a knockout performance for the ages, beat higher-ranked opponents in every round en route to gold.

“The first day [qualification round] was a bit windy and it took me some time to get my bearings at the venue. It affected me a bit, and that’s why I had a mediocre qualification," the Delhi University student said.

“Every morning and night, my coach insists I meditate, I take some time out to internally analyse my performance and ask myself how I could be better. I decided to not be thrown by the conditions, my opponent or things outside my control. This clarity helped."

For Punjabi University’s Kulwinder Singh — who had finished top of the individual qualification only to lose in the first knockout round — redemption came in the mixed team competition. Kulwinder and Prabhjot Kaur beat Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya’s Muskan Kirar and Chirag Vidyarthi to win gold.

A golden hour early in the morning, brought with it the first gold on the track, as Arif Ali left his fellow competitors far in the distance to win the men’s 10,000m. Ali, a final year BA student at Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, won silver at the All India Inter-University Championships 2021 — and bettered the meet record there.

In the absence of the Inter-University gold medallist Adesh Yadav, Ali was the clear favourite for the event at KIUG 2021. He fulfilled that tag with aplomb, lapping all but the other two medallists en route gold. In the women’s 10,000m Mangalore University’s KM Laxmi set a new KIUG record (35:49.23) to win gold.

Karate, newly introduced at the Olympics, also made its debut at the Khelo University Games today. Jiwaji University nabbed their first gold at the games, courtesy Hrithik Banke in the men’s individual kata. Lovely Professional University’s Mesom won gold in the women’s individual kata. The gold was Lovely Professional University’s eighth at the games — they added another later in athletics — taking them to the lofty heights of third on the medal table.

Back at the athletics track in the evening, the men’s discus produced one of the best performances at the games so far, the gold and silver medallists both breaking the previous KIUG record in the event. Lovely Professional University’s Abhinav threw 54.46m to take gold.

Bangalore City University and Guru Nanak Dev University will face off in the men’s hockey final. The game will be a repeat of their high octane encounter in the group stages —Bangalore City had won it 3-2.

In both semifinals today the teams were inseparable through regulation time, shootouts deciding the winners. While the first game between GNDU and Punjabi University ended goalless, the second was a high-scoring, exciting affair. Bangalore City unbeaten through the group stages, were taken the distance by the surprise package of the tournament — Savitribai Phule Pune University. In a pulsating shootout, the local team emerged winners and will play the final tomorrow.

Results (All Finals)

ATHLETICS

Men

10,000m: 1. Arif Ali (Jannayak Chandrashekhar University) 30:26.40; 2. Rohit Yadav (Nehru Gram Bharati University) 31:33.11; 3. Harish (Maharshi Dayanand University) 31:33.14.

Discus: 1. Abhinav (Lovely Professional University) 54.46m (New KIUG Record; Old: 50.47, Praveen Kumar Nehra, Bhubaneshwar 2020; 2. Basukesh Poonia (Mangalore University) 51.54m; Pruthviraj Nalawade (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 49.04m.

400m hurdles: 1. Rohan Kamble (Shivaji University) 52.22; 2. Pravin Kumar (Madurai Kamaraj University) 52.43; 3. S Surendar (Bharathiar University) 52.45.

Women

10,000m: 1. KM Laxmi (Mangalore University) 35:49.23 (New KIUG Record; Old: 35:59.58 Jyoti, Bhubaneshwar 2020); 2. Bharti (Maharshi Dayanand University) 36:20.25; 3. Badho (Maharshi Dayanand University) 36:44.40.

400m hurdles: 1. R Arathi (University of Calicut) 59.10; 2. Pragyan Prasant Sahu (Lovely Professional University) 59.48; 3. Gudiya (Ram Manohar Lohia University) 1:00.09.

ARCHERY

Men’s Compound

Final: Tanishdeep Singh (Delhi University) bt Sagar Chopra (Delhi University) 145-144; Bronze medal: Hritik Sharma (Guru Nanak Dev University) bt Vikas Rajan (Punjabi University) 141-139.

Women’s Compound

Final: Madhura Dhamangaonkar (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Mahek Pathan (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 138-136; Bronze medal: Prabhjot Kaur (Punjabi University) bt Raginee Markoo (Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya) 142-139.

Mixed Compound: Final: Punjabi University (Prabhjot Kaur, Kulwinder Singh) 150 bt Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (Muskan Kirar, Chirag Vidyarthi) 148; Bronze medal: Ch Charan Singh University.

JUDO

Women

-78kg: 1. Maibam Devi (Guru Nanak Dev University); 2. Jyoti Tokas (Delhi University); 3. Manpreet Kaur (Punjabi University), Sampada Phalke (University of Mumbai).

+78kg: 1. Tulika Maan (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur); 2. Apoorva Patil (University of Mumbai); 3. Amisha Kale (Lovely Professional University), Megha Sunny (University of Calicut).

Men

-100kg: 1. Vishal (Indira Gandhi University); 2. Ashish Malik (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University); 3. Ritik Kumar (Lovely Professional University), Abhinav (Bir Tikendrajit University).

+100kg: 1. Vidhan Kumar (Delhi University); 2. Lalit (Indira Gandhi University); 3. Yash Ghangas (Ch Bansi Lal University), Jitesh Dagar (Panjab University).

FENCING

Women Foil Individual: 1. Riya Bakshi (Guru Nanak Dev University); 2. VP Kanagalakshimi (Kannur University); 3. Phamdom Anita Chanu (Manipur University), Kajal (Panjab University).

Women Epee Individual: 1. Haobam Linthoi (Manipur University); 2. Chhavi Kohli (Panjab University); 3. Sheetal Dalal (Guru Nanak Dev University).

Men Sabre Individual: 1. Abhay Krishana Shinde (Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathawade University); 2. Prince (Guru Nanak Dev University); 3. Udhayveer Chandel (University of Jammu), Dhananjay Jadhav (Shivaji University).

KARATE

Men Kata Individual: Final: Hrithik Banke (Jiwaji University) 24.82 bt S Sreehari (University of Kerala) 24.74; Bronze medal: Aba Sangdo (Arunodaya University), Roshan Yadav (Lovely Professional University).

Women Kata Individual: Final: Mesom (Lovely Professional University) 24.32 bt Deia Urs (University of Mysore) 23.52; Bronze medal: PP Farshana (University of Calicut), Priyanak Srinivasan (Anna University).

Other Results

FOOTBALL

Women (semifinals): Guru Nanak Dev University 1 (Asha 3’) bt Annamalai University 0; Vidyasagar University 1 (Tulsi Hemram 54’) bt Chaudhary Bansi Lal University 1 (Rajni 88’) via penalty shootout (4-2).

HOCKEY

Men (semifinals)

Guru Nanak Dev University 0 (5) bt Punjabi University 0 (3); Bangalore City University 2 (5) (Harish Mutagar 15′, Vasant Kumar Gokavi 58′) bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 2 (3) (Mayur Dhanawade 31′, 54′).

Women (semifinals)

University of Mysore 2 (2) (47′ MP Shaina, 53′ MG Yashika) bt Punjabi University 2 (0) (3′ Navjot Kaur, Yashika Negi 44′).

TENNIS

Men’s (semifinals)

SRM University bt Gujarat University 2-0 (Krishna Teja Raja bt Mohit Bondre 6-3, 6-2; Oges Theyjo J bt Rudra Bhatt 6-3, 6-3); Anna University bt Osmania University 2-1 (Ganta Reddy bt V Saran Anish Anish 6-3, 6-4; Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt Suhith Lanka 6-4, 6-2; V Saran Anish Anish and Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt Suhith Lanka and Ganta Reddy 6-1, 6-4).

Women’s (semifinals)

Osmania University bt Hemachandracharya North Gujarat University 2-0 (Sama Satwika bt Devanshi Shaileshkumar Patel 6-0, 6-0; Srivali Rashmika bt Hetvee Rameshbhai Chaudhari 6-1, 6-1); University of Rajasthan bt Gujarat University 2-0 (Renee Singh bt Riya Uboveja 7-5, 6-4; Ayushi Tanwar bt Srinidhi Sridhar 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1).

KABADDI

Men

Group A: University of Kota bt Veer Bahadur Singh University 43-38; Bansilal University bt Maharshi Dayanand University 37-25.

Group B: Guru Nanak Dev University bt Lovely Professional University 46-38.

Women

Group A: Savitribai Phule Pune University bt Bharti Vidyapeeth 42-39; Savitribai Phule Pune University bt Mother Teresa University 40-26.v

Group B: Mangalore University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 34-30; Maharshi Dayanand University bt Mangalore University 31-24.

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s Team

Group A:

Chitkara University bt Adamas University 3-1 (Ronit Bhanja bt D Bhattacherhjee 11-3,11-3,11-4; Raegan Albuquerque bt Tamal Ballav 4-11,2-11,7-11; Nikhil Saini bt Saborna Ghosh 11-5,11-7,11-8; Ronit Bhanja bt Tamal Ballav 11-8,11-9,11-6)

VELS University bt Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education 3-2 (Saran Raj bt Tejasva Srivastava4-11,8-11,10-12; Sarath Kamal bt Tushar Joshi 11-8,6-11,11-4,12-10; Jaimohan bt Naman Ojha 8-11,9-11,11-6,4-11; Saran Raj bt Tushar Joshi 11-5,12-10,12-10; Sarath Kamal bt Tejasva Srivastava 11-5,8-11,5-11,11-3,11-3)

Group B:

University of Mumbai bt SRM University 3-0 (Parthav Kelkar bt Abinay Vijay Babu 11-9,11-6,8-11,12-14,11-7; Chinmaya Somaiya bt Shrikrishna Arunachalam 5-11,11-7,9-11,11-7,11-4; Mandar Hardikar bt TV Thriambak 12-10,11-5,15-13)

Panjab University bt Lalit Narayan Mithila University 3-2 (Shaurya Miglani bt Soummadeep Ghosh 6-11,3-11,11-4,9-11; Divaksh Dawar bt Suprakash Saha 11-5,11-7,7-11,4-11,11-9; Sahil Sharma bt Bishwajit Dutta 9-11,11-5,11-13,11-9,9-11; Divaksh Dawar bt Soummadeep Ghosh 11-7,11-7,11-8; Shaurya Miglani bt Suprakash Saha 11-8,11-9,12-10)

Group C:

Maharaja Krishakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University bt University of Madras 3-2

(Karanpalsinh Jadeja bt Varun Ganesh 11-6,11-9,11-6; Jaynil Mehta bt Karthikeyan Solaiyan 7-11,11-8,8-11,13-15; Devarsh Vaghela bt Harish Kusel 11-9,8-11,13-15,10-12; Jaynil Mehta bt Varun Ganesh 5-11,11-8,11-7,9-11,11-7; Karanpalsinh Jadeja bt Karthikeyan Solaiyan 10-12,11-4,11-7,8-11,11-8)

University of North Bengal bt Jamia Millia Islamia 3-0 (Shayan Sarkar bt Parth Mishra 11-7,11-6,11-9; Nilotpal Roy Muhuri bt Vaibhav Singh 11-8,11-9,11-4; Abhirup Paul Roy bt Vikas Sheoran 11-4,12-10,8-11,11-3)

Group D:

Punjabi University bt Mizoram University 3-2

(Ansh Sabharwal bt Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta 10-12,6-11,11-7,8-11; Naman Mehra bt Alberto Ruata 11-3,15-13,11-5; Aranya Maghav bt John Khawlhring 6-11,11-6,6-11,12-10,11-9; Naman Mehra bt Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta 4-11,9-11,7-11; Ansh Sabharwal bt Alberto Ruata 9-11,12-10,11-5,11-7)

Savitribai Phule Pune University bt Osmania University 3-2 (Shounak Shinde bt Ali Mohammed 6-11,11-9,2-11,11-7,9-11; Rajat Kadam bt Vishal Anandaraman 11-5,11-4,11-9; Advait Karmalkar bt Vrishin Bavanaka 11-9,13-11,11-9; Rajat Kadam bt Ali Mohammed 10-12,8-11,10-12; Shounak Shinde bt Vishal Anandaraman 11-8,11-5,11-4)

Women’s Team

Group A:

Lalit Narayan Mithila University bt Lovely Professional University 3-0 (Moumita Pal bt Bindiya Arora 11-3,7-11,12-10,11-6; Mayuri Chatterjee bt Khushi Kumari 11-3,11-6,11-5; Indira Pal bt Tamanna Chhabra 11-2,11-1,11-6)

SRM University bt University of Mumbai 3-0 (Kowshika V bt Siya Hingorany 11-5,11-3,11-6; Sharmitha S bt Vidhi Shah 11-7,10-12,11-5,11-4; Pavithra bt Tejal Kamble 11-9,8-11,7-11,11-9,11-7)

Group B:

Panjab University bt ANNA University 3-1 (Sonalika bt Vishnuvazzala Laasya Subramanyam 3-11,3-11,6-11; Anjali Rohilla bt Sathvika V S 114,11-4,11-2; Paavan bt Vishnuvazzala Sasya Subramanyam 11-5,13-11,11-7; Anjali Rohilla bt Vishnuvazzala Laasya Subramanyam 11-7,11-7,4-11,9-11,11-9).

Adamas University bt Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University 3-0

(Dipanwita Basu bt Prarthna Parmar 11-9,11-9,2-11,11-5; Munmun Kundu bt Namna Jayswal 11-8,11-8,9-11,11-7; Mouli Modak bt Dhara Parmar 11-5,11-5,11-5).

Group C:

University of North Bengal bt University of Allahabad 3-0 (Diksa Biswas bt Shrishti Jaiswal 13-11,11-4,11-7; Sataporni De bt Vaishnavi Dhuriya 11-6,11-4,11-8; Shreya Bagchi bt Kavya Gupta 11-5,11-7,11-7).

University of Madras bt University of Rajasthan by walkover

Group D:

Jain University bt Jadavpur University 3-1 (Samyuktha A bt Surbhi Patwari 10-12,12-14,8-11; Kushi V bt Sreetama Biswas 11-2,11-6,11-6; Aditi Joshi bt Sudarshana Patra 13-11,11-7,11-3; Kushi V bt Surbhi Patwari 5-11,11-6,5-11,15-13,13-11).

