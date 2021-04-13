In the reverse fixture, after MI bowlers dished out a strong performance by restricting the KKR side for just 146, MI’s Quinton de Kock’s 44-ball 78 paved the way for an easy chase for the five-time champions.
The two sides will be meeting for the first time in IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will kick start at 7:30 PM IST. According to the latest BCCI guidelines no team will be allowed to play in their home state and this has been done so that no one gets the benefit of home ground.
KKR vs MI Live Streaming
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
KKR vs MI Match Details
The match will be played on Tuesday, April 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.
KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Subhman Gill, Nitesh Rana
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins
KKR vs MI Probable XIsKolkata: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh KrishnaMumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn/Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
