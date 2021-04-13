When Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma’s side came out victorious on both occasions. In the first fixture, MI registered an easy 49-run victory over Eoin Morgan’s men as MI captain Rohit Sharma led from the front and produced a masterclass by slamming 80 of just 54 deliveries

In the reverse fixture, after MI bowlers dished out a strong performance by restricting the KKR side for just 146, MI’s Quinton de Kock’s 44-ball 78 paved the way for an easy chase for the five-time champions.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time in IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will kick start at 7:30 PM IST. According to the latest BCCI guidelines no team will be allowed to play in their home state and this has been done so that no one gets the benefit of home ground.

KKR vs MI Live Streaming

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

KKR vs MI Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Subhman Gill, Nitesh Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins

KKR vs MI Probable XIs

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh KrishnaRohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn/Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

