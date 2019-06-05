KL Rahul: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
KL Rahul is an Indian batsman and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 27 years old.
KL Rahul is essentially an opener but might be given a middle order spot in the current Indian team. (Photo Credit: AFP)
Kannaur Lokesh Rahul is an Indian cricketer. He was born on April 18, 1992, in Bangalore, Karnataka. He is 27 years of age. He is a right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Bangalore Brigadiers (Urban), India Under-19s, India Under-23s, Karnataka, Karnataka State Cricket Association Colts XI, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Zone, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rahul has played in 14 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 343 runs at an average of 34.30. His highest score is 100 not out. He has scored one century and two half-centuries.
Rahul made his ODI debut against Ireland Zimbabwe at Harare, June 11, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Mohali, March 10, 2019.
This KL Rahul: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 5, 2019.
