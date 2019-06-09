Kannaur Lokesh Rahul is an Indian cricketer. He was born on April 18, 1992, in Bangalore, Karnataka. He is 27 years of age. He is a right-hand wicketkeeper batsman.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Bangalore Brigadiers (Urban), India Under-19s, India Under-23s, Karnataka, Karnataka State Cricket Association Colts XI, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Zone, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rahul has played in 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 369 runs at an average of 33.54. His highest score is 100 not out. He has scored one century and two half-centuries.

Rahul made his ODI debut against Ireland Zimbabwe at Harare, June 11, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Mohali, March 10, 2019.

This KL Rahul: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.