English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Klopp Admits Liverpool's Defensive Concerns Ahead of League Opener
Liverpool face potential defensive problems ahead of Sunday's Premier League opener against West Ham United, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez their only senior centre backs fit and available, manager Juergen Klopp said.
Juergen Klopp. (IMAGE: Reuters)
Loading...
Liverpool face potential defensive problems ahead of Sunday's Premier League opener against West Ham United, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez their only senior centre backs fit and available, manager Juergen Klopp said.
Joel Matip (hip) and Ragnar Klavan (hamstring) both missed Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Italian side Napoli due to injuries and are doubtful for Liverpool's final pre-season match against Torino on Tuesday.
"Joel, we'll have to see. Klavan, shouldn't be too serious, but if Tuesday is too early I don't know yet," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.
"Maybe we will do some magic things with the formation on Tuesday. I don't know how we will do it."
Croatia international Dejan Lovren will rejoin the squad on Monday after an extended break following the World Cup but is a doubt for the next two games.
"Dejan didn't train so far. He probably won't play Tuesday and Sunday will be very difficult as well," Klopp added. "The first two league games at least are in the 'pre-season' (for the World Cup players)."
Liverpool finished fourth last season and reached the final of the Champions League where they were beaten by Real Madrid.
"The league will be difficult," Klopp said. "It is not about judging our situation and thinking 'wow, really good'.
"We need to be ready each week, not only for a few games. That is our challenge."
Also Watch
Joel Matip (hip) and Ragnar Klavan (hamstring) both missed Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Italian side Napoli due to injuries and are doubtful for Liverpool's final pre-season match against Torino on Tuesday.
"Joel, we'll have to see. Klavan, shouldn't be too serious, but if Tuesday is too early I don't know yet," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.
"Maybe we will do some magic things with the formation on Tuesday. I don't know how we will do it."
Croatia international Dejan Lovren will rejoin the squad on Monday after an extended break following the World Cup but is a doubt for the next two games.
"Dejan didn't train so far. He probably won't play Tuesday and Sunday will be very difficult as well," Klopp added. "The first two league games at least are in the 'pre-season' (for the World Cup players)."
Liverpool finished fourth last season and reached the final of the Champions League where they were beaten by Real Madrid.
"The league will be difficult," Klopp said. "It is not about judging our situation and thinking 'wow, really good'.
"We need to be ready each week, not only for a few games. That is our challenge."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nobody Objected When I Was Abused and My Car Window Was Smashed, Says Actor Rupali Ganguly
- Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Kirin 970 SoC Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 19,999
- Akshay Kumar Played a Fake Reporter and Pulled a Prank on Gold Co-actor Mouni Roy; Watch Video
- Kohli Wrests Top Spot From Smith in ICC Rankings for Test Batsmen
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...