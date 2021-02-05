Klopp Backs Liverpool To Make Anfield Fortress Again After Two Defeats

Liverpool must look to make Anfield a fortress again after two straight Premier League defeats at home and the visit of leaders Manchester City on Sunday can help kick-start their campaign, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Klopp’s side, who romped to the title last season, went unbeaten in 68 league games at Anfield before narrow defeats by Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion and are fourth in the table with 40 points from 22 games.

“We need to play really good football. It’s that I say ‘come on now, it’s Anfield’. We love playing there but lost the last two,” Klopp, whose side have managed two wins in their last eight league games, told a news conference.

“We were not interested in not losing 68 in a row, so why start now? It’s all about trying again, being positive and making Anfield a fortress again.

“We weren’t fresh enough (against Brighton on Wednesday) … the passing was not as clinical as it should be. The reason? We weren’t ready. It wasn’t a mental issue it was just not only the legs. We have to prove we can get freshness back. We will.”

Klopp was asked what a win against leaders City on Sunday would do for their title chances.

“After two years about this (title) question, I might have made some sense. I don’t see it in the moment. We have to win games,” Klopp added.

“In a specific moment it’s clear ‘now we go for it’. We aren’t in that moment, so why should we think about it? It’s not important.”

Goalkeeper Alisson has trained on his own after missing the Brighton game due to illness. Fabinho, who missed the last three games is back in team training alongside Sadio Mane, who was ruled out of games with West Ham United and Brighton.