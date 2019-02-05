English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Klopp in No Doubt Over Liverpool's Nerve After Hammers Draw
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tried to preempt questions about the Premier League leaders' ability to cope with pressure after they again dropped points in the title race in a 1-1 draw away to West Ham on Monday.
Twitter/Liverpool
Loading...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tried to preempt questions about the Premier League leaders' ability to cope with pressure after they again dropped points in the title race in a 1-1 draw away to West Ham on Monday.
This result left Liverpool three points in front of second-placed Manchester City less than a week after they missed the chance to go seven points clear of the reigning champions.
It was also the second match in a row that Liverpool had dropped points following a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester.
Pep Guardiola's City could now regain top spot with victory at Everton on Wednesday.
"Probably all the reports are already written without me saying anything," Klopp told the BBC.
"I didn't see anything about pressure that you can ask in the next few questions," added the German, looking to become the first Liverpool manager in 29 years to win the English title.
Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a 22nd-minute lead at the London Stadium despite Hammers' complaints that James Milner was offside in the build-up.
But Manuel Pellegrini's men equalised just six minutes later when a clever free-kick caught Liverpool napping and Michail Antonio shot past Alisson.
West Ham's Declan Rice and Mark Noble squandered good chances but Liverpool substitute Divock Origi could have won the match with the last kick of the game -- just as he did in the Merseyside derby against Everton in December.
But Origi, offside inside the box, failed to get any power into a shot straight at goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
'Scared them'
"It was a tough game," said Klopp. "You saw around the set-piece, we knew about the routine but when we trained we had three other players in the team.
"Apparently our goal was offside and maybe the referee knew that in the second half. It's a point and it's a fair point..
"We had ups and downs. At the end we were up again," he added. "Now we take the point and carry on."
Meanwhile Hammers captain Noble suggested his side had intimidated the Reds.
"You can't play man to man against Liverpool and out-pass them," he told Sky Sports. "You have to keep your shape and stop them.
"We scared them. You have to do that against the top teams.
"We're gutted in there because the goal was clearly offside. We scored a fantastic set-play and didn't manage to get a second goal."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
This result left Liverpool three points in front of second-placed Manchester City less than a week after they missed the chance to go seven points clear of the reigning champions.
It was also the second match in a row that Liverpool had dropped points following a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester.
Pep Guardiola's City could now regain top spot with victory at Everton on Wednesday.
"Probably all the reports are already written without me saying anything," Klopp told the BBC.
"I didn't see anything about pressure that you can ask in the next few questions," added the German, looking to become the first Liverpool manager in 29 years to win the English title.
Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a 22nd-minute lead at the London Stadium despite Hammers' complaints that James Milner was offside in the build-up.
But Manuel Pellegrini's men equalised just six minutes later when a clever free-kick caught Liverpool napping and Michail Antonio shot past Alisson.
West Ham's Declan Rice and Mark Noble squandered good chances but Liverpool substitute Divock Origi could have won the match with the last kick of the game -- just as he did in the Merseyside derby against Everton in December.
But Origi, offside inside the box, failed to get any power into a shot straight at goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
'Scared them'
"It was a tough game," said Klopp. "You saw around the set-piece, we knew about the routine but when we trained we had three other players in the team.
"Apparently our goal was offside and maybe the referee knew that in the second half. It's a point and it's a fair point..
"We had ups and downs. At the end we were up again," he added. "Now we take the point and carry on."
Meanwhile Hammers captain Noble suggested his side had intimidated the Reds.
"You can't play man to man against Liverpool and out-pass them," he told Sky Sports. "You have to keep your shape and stop them.
"We scared them. You have to do that against the top teams.
"We're gutted in there because the goal was clearly offside. We scored a fantastic set-play and didn't manage to get a second goal."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Send Me to Bahrain': Refugee Footballer Pleads in Bangkok
- Hina Khan is Quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Heading to Cannes This Year With New Film
- On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- As Google+ Nears Its End, Here is How You Can Download All Your Profile Data
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results