Knee Injury Ends Year for Astros' Yordan Alvarez, 2019's Top Rookie

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, last season’s AL Rookie of the Year, will miss the rest of the season because of a partially torn right patellar tendon that requires surgery, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday.

Alvarez hit 27 homers in 313 at-bats last season but appeared in just two games this year. He missed Houston’s summer camp and the first three weeks of the season while recovering from the coronavirus.

Alvarez made his season debut on Friday and homered against the Seattle Mariners. He played again Saturday but was scratched from Sundays lineup because of the knee injury.

The Astros also activated outfielder George Springer from the 10-day injured list. He was in the lineup and batting leadoff Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

