Knee Injury Forces US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Out of WTA Finals
Bianca Andreescu injured her knee during her second match of WTA Finals against Karolina Pliskova.
Bianca Andreescu pulled out from WTA Finals with injury. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Shenzhen: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the season-ending WTA Finals on Thursday due to a knee injury.
The Canadian sensation crashed out of contention at the round-robin tournament when she retired hurt against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday. Andreescu injured her left knee in the third game after attempting to return a wide serve and received heavy strapping during the subsequent medical timeout.
The 19-year-old gamely fought on but was noticeably hobbled and retired after the first set, which Pliskova won 6-3 in 51 minutes.
World number 4 Andreescu had lost her opener against Simona Halep in a three-set thriller on her WTA Finals debut.
"I had a scan Thursday to check my knee after last night's match, and unfortunately the results show that I need to withdraw," she said.
"On the spot the physio thought it was my meniscus, so she taped it up. It was really hard to bend with the taping and the pain kept getting worse, so I had to stop," she added.
During a breakout season, which she started ranked 178, Andreescu compiled a remarkable 48-7 record and won her first Grand Slam after defeating Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows.
"I'm definitely going to take time off, recoup and then start my pre-season," she said.
"I'll become even stronger for 2020."
World No.12 Sofia Kenin will replace Andreescu for Friday's dead-rubber against defending champion Elina Svitolina, who has already clinched top position from the Purple Group.
Kenin will be the second replacement used at the tournament after Kiki Bertens stepped in for world number three Naomi Osaka, who withdrew due to a shoulder injury.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aryan's Birthday Wish for Ananya Pandey has a Sara Ali Khan Connection
- Karisma Kapoor Attends Family Lunch with Cousins, Shweta Nanda
- Hyundai Santro Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Royale Pass Leaked: Rewards, Costumes, Skins, and More
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor