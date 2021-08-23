Kobe Bryant Birth Anniversary: Unknown Facts and Career Highlights of the Black Mamba

Five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, 2008 NBA MVP and 18-time NBA All-Star, late Kobe Bryant has almost achieved everything in his 20-year long professional basketball career. He was born as Kobe Bean Bryant on August 23 in 1978 in Philadelphia. The ace basketball player passed away last year after his helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s father, Joe, was also a professional basketball player. Joe Bryant played eight seasons in NBA and as many seasons in Italy, where Kobe did his early schooling.

Upon their return to the United States, Bryant attended Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. Bryant received several national Player of the Year awards and broke numerous records while playing basketball for Lower Merion High School.

After completing his schooling, Bryant did not attend college and decided to turn pro. He was picked by the Charlotte Hornet in the 1996 draft in their 13th pick. And, later, they traded him to the Lakers. He made his debut in the 1996-97 season for the Lakers at the age of 18 to become the second-youngest player to play professional basketball in NBA and the rest as they say is history.

On Monday, as basketball fans around the globe celebrate his 43rd birth anniversary; here we take a look at Bryant’s illustrative career.

5-time NBA champion – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010

2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player –2009 and 2010

NBA MVP –2008

18-time NBA All-Star – 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016

4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP – 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011

11-time All-NBA First Team – 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013

2-time All-NBA Second Team – 2000 and 2001

2-time All-NBA Third Team – 1999 and 2005

9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team – 2000, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011

3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team – 2001, 2002 and 2012

2-time NBA scoring champion – 2006 and 2007

2-time Olympic gold medalist – 2008 Summer Olympics and 2012 London Games

NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion – 1997

NBA All-Rookie Second Team –1997

Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer – 33,643 points (he is also the fourth overall leading scorer in NBA history)

Naismith Prep Player of the Year – 1996Tags: Kobe Bryant, Kobe Bryant birth anniversary, Unknown facts about Kobe Bryant, Kobe Bryant career highlights

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here