Kobe Bryant's Family to Receive $29 Million Over Helicopter Crash Pictures

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s family are set to receive $29 million after they succeeded in their lawsuit pertaining to photos of the helicopter crash, that claimed the lives of LA Lakers’ starman and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant on the 26th of January back in the year 2020.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, filed the suit against firefighters and deputies who shared disturbing images from the scene of the crash.

Vanessa sued the County of Los Angeles citing that the circulated image of her husband and 13-year-old daughter caused her mental distress and violated their privacy.

The county opined that it was fair and reasonable and said that they hope Mrs Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct. She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased families were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice," Vanessa’s lawyers said after the settlement.

The unfortunate crash in Calabasas, California claimed the lives of seven other people Kobe and his daughter Giann. The latest settlement resolved any claims by the LA Lakers star’s three other daughters.

The families of the other victims involved in the crash will also receive $2.5 million in compensation for circulating images of the gruesome and callous attitude towards the crash.

The icon is one of the sport’s most recognizable personalities and had filled his trophy cabinet with accolades that could make even the biggest payers in history feel green with envy.

The famous shooting guard has clinched 5 NBA Championships, while also bagging the Most Valuable Player award twice in the finals.

He was also named NBA’s MVP in the year 2008. The ‘Black Mamba’ also made the All-Star Game 18 times, out of which he grabbed the All-Star MVP title four times.

Known as the eighth wonder of the world, he became the NBA scoring champion twice in the years 2006 and 2007 after having won the NBA slam dunk contest back in 1997.

