Koln will take on RB Leipzig at the RheinEnergieStadion in what will be their latest Bundesliga fixture. The hosts come into this match after their 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena yesterday. They were served well by a brace from Jamaican winger Leon Bailey and also a goal from French winger Moussa Diaby.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig will come into this match after drawing 0-0 against Hoffenheim yesterday at the Red Bull Arena. However, they will not be able to avail the services of young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai as well as international Konrad Laimer. Now, there are also doubts over the participation of Justin Kluivert.

Koln will not able to avail the services of Ismail Jakobs. Also, the availability of Sebastian Andersson and Jan Thielmann is doubtful.Barring these injuries, the rest of the squad are fit and available and hence, it could well be a brilliant match on offer.

Bundesliga 2020-21 FC Cologne vs RB Leipzig game will commence at 10:00 PM IST.

FC Cologne vs RB Leipzig match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers will be able to live stream the game on FanCode.

Tuesday, April 20– 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Captain: Emmanuel Dennis

Vice-captain: Emil Forsberg

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri, Jonas Hector, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer

Strikers: Emmanuel Dennis, Emil Forsberg

Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Jannes Horn, Ellyes Skhiri, Jonas Hector, Marius Wolf, Max Meyer, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Emmanuel DennisPeter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Dani Olmo, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg

