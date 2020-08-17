Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Retires as Player, to Become Head Coach of Anderlecht

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany ended his 17-year playing career on Monday to focus on being head coach of Belgian team Anderlecht.

The 34-year-old Kompany left City to join Anderlecht, his first professional club, in a player-manager role in May last year.

"I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it," said Kompany, who has agreed to a four-year deal as coach. "That's why I'm quitting as a football player."

Kompany's first game in charge will come on Sunday as Anderlecht take on Mouscron.

As defender and skipper at City, Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups with City and is widely regarded as one of the club's greatest ever players.

After making his international debut as a 17-year-old, he went on to play 89 times for Belgium, notably leading them to third in the 2018 World Cup.

(With inputs from Agencies)