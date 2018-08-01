English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Konta Stuns Serena Williams in Opening Round at San Jose
Former world number one Serena Williams, who was playing her first match since losing in the Wimbledon final, was sent crashing out of the WTA San Jose tournament in straight sets on Tuesday.
File image of Serena Williams. (Getty Images)
Los Angeles: Former world number one Serena Williams, who was playing her first match since losing in the Wimbledon final, was sent crashing out of the WTA San Jose tournament in straight sets on Tuesday.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner struggled mightily against the British No. 1 and former winner Johanna Konta who needed just 51 minutes to crush Williams, 6-1, 6-0 in their opening round match.
Williams, who was seeded sixth, managed just nine winners against 25 unforced errors and had her serve broken six times.
She looked nothing like the player that dominated the Tour for decades, winning 72 singles titles and earning more than $86 million in prize money.
Both women were playing their first match since Wimbledon, where Williams finished runner-up to Angelique Kerber and Konta lost in the second round to eventual quarter-finalist Dominika Cibulkova.
Konta won her maiden WTA title at this event in 2016 when it was held in Stanford University, defeating Serena's older sister Venus in the final.
Konta next faces Sofia Kenin, who earned a dominating win over qualifier Veronica Cepede Royg on Monday.
