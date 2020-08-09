Kontaveit and Ferro to meet in Palermo Open final

PALERMO, Sicily Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit will play 53rd-ranked Fiona Ferro on Sunday for the first tour-level tennis title in five months at the Palermo Ladies Open.

Kontaveit beat top-seeded Petra Marti 6-2, 6-4, and Ferro rallied past Camila Giorgi of Italy 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinals Saturday.

Its the first official event — for men or women — since March.

Both Kontaveit and Ferro are aiming for their second WTA titles.

Kontaveits only previous success came on grass in Rosmalen, Netherlands, in June 2017, while Ferro raised the trophy in Lausanne, Switzerland, last year.

Its always difficult to tell how its going to be on court. I can feel well practiced but it might not turn out like that right away, Kontaveit said. I feel like Im really fit and I feel like Im moving well. I feel confident with my groundstrokes. Im serving well. Im pleased its paid off.

