Kopp Scores 23, Northwestern Tops Quincy 100-48

EVANSTON, Ill.: Miller Kopp scored 23 points and Northwestern made 14 3-pointers in a 100-48 victory over Quincy on Tuesday.

Kopp scored seven of Northwestern’s nine points over the final three minutes of the first half, and he scored 12 of their opening 16 points after the break for a 40-point lead.

Kopp, Ty Berry and Boo Buie each made three 3-pointers as Northwestern was 14 of 29 from distance. The school record is 20 makes for the team, last done in 2011.

Buie finished with 15 points, Chase Audige added 14 and Pete Nance 12 for Northwestern (3-1). Berry chipped in with nine points, and Ryan Young had eight points, six rebounds and four assists. The Wildcats scored 34 points off 19 turnovers and outrebounded Quincy 55-23, leading to 26 second-chance points.

Northwestern closed the first half on a 20-2 run for a 47-17 lead. The Hawks were just 7-of-26 shooting (26.9%) in the first half with eight turnovers.

Tanner Stuckman scored 10 points for Quincy.

Northwestern is scheduled to open Big Ten play on Sunday against No. 4 Michigan State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25