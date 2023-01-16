Korea vs Japan Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Korea vs Japan Men’s Hockey World Cup, January 17

Korea and Japan will face off in their Pool B encounter on January 17. Both teams are in desperate need of a win. While Germany steamrolled Japan 3-0, Korea were routed by Belgium 5-0 in their last match. A defeat on Tuesday will mean elimination from the Hockey World Cup. The likes of Shota Yamada, Koji Yamasaki and Kentaro Fukuda will be very important for Japan’s chances.

Korea will take heart from their performance in the first half of the match. The Koreans did not allow Belgium to open the scoring till halftime but the World and Olympic champions eventually struck two and three goals in the third and fourth quarters respectively. However, Korea will be the favourite to win against Japan. Korea’s Manjae Jung and Namyong Lee will have to bring their A-game on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Korea and Japan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Korea and Japan be played?

The match between Korea and Japan will be played on January 17.

Where will the match between Korea and Japan be played?

The match between Korea and Japan will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

What time will the match between Korea and Japan begin?

The match between Korea and Japan will begin at 5 pm IST, on January 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Korea and Japan?

The match between Korea and Japan will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Korea and Japan?

The match between Korea and Japan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Korea vs Japan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taeil Hwang

Vice-Captain: Taiki Takade

Suggested Playing XI for Korea vs Japan Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

GK: Jaehyeon Kim

DEF: Jonghyun Jang, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara

MID: Namyong Lee, Manjae Jung, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade

FWD: Taeil Hwang, Byungjin Jeon

Korea vs Japan Predicted Playing XI:

Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Gangsan Lee, Jungjun Lee, Seunghoon Lee, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Taeil Hwang, Byungjin Jeon

Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Masaki Ohashi, Seren-Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Kaito Tanaka, Koji Yamasaki, Kentaro Fukuda

