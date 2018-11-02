English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koreas to Seek Talks With IOC on Joint 2032 Olympics Bid
The two Koreas on Friday agreed to seek talks with the International Olympics Committee to discuss a joint bid for the 2032 Summer Games, Seoul said, as cross-border reconciliation gathered pace.
The Olympics Logo (Image credit: Getty Images.)
Loading...
The two Koreas on Friday agreed to seek talks with the International Olympics Committee to discuss a joint bid for the 2032 Summer Games, Seoul said, as cross-border reconciliation gathered pace.
The neighbours will send a letter to the IOC expressing an intention to jointly host the Games, according to a joint statement released by Seoul after sports officials from both sides held talks at the border on Friday.
Making a joint bid for the 2032 Games was part of a broader agreement made between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in during their third summit in Pyongyang in September.
To hammer out details, officials from the two nations met at the border truce village of Panmunjom and also agreed to jointly compete at global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
"The South and the North agreed to ... discuss practical matters with the IOC and other sporting associations to form joint teams, starting from the 2019 World Men's Handball Championship," it said.
The two former wartime foes also agreed to "actively take part" in sporting events on the other side of the heavily-fortified border, it added.
The two Koreas technically remain at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty with military clashes often erupting along the frontier.
But ties improved markedly after Pyongyang sent athletes and top delegates -- including leader Kim's powerful sister -- to the 2018 Winter Games held in the South in February, for which the two rivals also formed a joint women's ice hockey team.
Kim has made a series of reconciliatory gestures since then, including a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June and three summits with Moon -- a dove who advocates dialogue with the North.
The neighbours will send a letter to the IOC expressing an intention to jointly host the Games, according to a joint statement released by Seoul after sports officials from both sides held talks at the border on Friday.
Making a joint bid for the 2032 Games was part of a broader agreement made between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in during their third summit in Pyongyang in September.
To hammer out details, officials from the two nations met at the border truce village of Panmunjom and also agreed to jointly compete at global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
"The South and the North agreed to ... discuss practical matters with the IOC and other sporting associations to form joint teams, starting from the 2019 World Men's Handball Championship," it said.
The two former wartime foes also agreed to "actively take part" in sporting events on the other side of the heavily-fortified border, it added.
The two Koreas technically remain at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty with military clashes often erupting along the frontier.
But ties improved markedly after Pyongyang sent athletes and top delegates -- including leader Kim's powerful sister -- to the 2018 Winter Games held in the South in February, for which the two rivals also formed a joint women's ice hockey team.
Kim has made a series of reconciliatory gestures since then, including a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June and three summits with Moon -- a dove who advocates dialogue with the North.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
- Manchester City, PSG Among Clubs That Clashed With UEFA on Financial Fair Play
- Malaika Arora Left a Compliment on Arjun Kapoor's Photo and It's Dripping Love
- 10 Weird, Bizarre and Not So Stylish Hollywood Celeb Outfits That Will Make Your Eyes Pop
- Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for the Moon, Anushka Wants Revenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...