Koreniuk's Goal Helps Galaxy Beat Whitecaps, Snap Skid
Los Angeles Galaxy's Kai Koreniuk, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Kai Koreniuk scored his first MLS goal in the 90th minute to help the LA Galaxy beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 10 on Sunday night and snap a sixgame losing streak.
CARSON, Calif.: Kai Koreniuk scored his first MLS goal in the 90th minute to help the LA Galaxy beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night and snap a six-game losing streak.
Koreniuk, a 22-year-old midfielder who went into the match with one MLS appearance, subbed on in the 87th and moments later side-footed a cross by Cristian Pavn to give LA a 1-0 lead.
LA (5-9-3), which outshot the Whitecaps 18-7, ended a seven-game winless skid dating to a 3-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Sept. 6.
The Galaxy’s Jonathan Klinsmann had four saves in his first career MLS shutout in his second appearance. The 23-year old had made his first start Wednesday against San Jose, allowing four goals.
Vancouver (7-12-0) has lost five of its last seven games.
