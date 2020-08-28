Kosovo Coach Bernard Challandes Extends Contract For 2 Years

PRISTINA, Kosovo: Kosovo coach Bernard Challandes has extended his contract for another two years.

The Kosovo soccer federation announced the agreement with the 69-year-old Swiss coach on Thursday but did not disclose details.

The agreement came as a result of the good work and successes that the Dardans (Kosovars) achieved during 2018-2020 and everybody was pleased with the work of the coach, the federation said in a statement.

Challandes has taken Kosovo, Europes newest soccer nation, to the playoffs for next year’s European Championship but the match against North Macedonia was postponed because of the pandemic.

In September, Kosovo plays Moldova away and at home against Greece in the UEFA Nations League.

Challandes previously coached Swiss club Basel, Armenias national team and other Swiss teams.

Kosovo was accepted by UEFA and FIFA in 2016.

___

Also Watch What Are The Symptoms That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Are Showing

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor