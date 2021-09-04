Representing India in the Men’s Para-Badminton at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Krishna Nagar (SH6) has overcome many obstacles to be where he is at the moment, that too at the age of just 22. A rising star in the sport, Nagar has represented India in the 2019 World Championships and came back with Silver and Bronze medals in Para-Badminton. Nagar qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics after being selected by securing gold in the men’s singles and doubles at the 3rd Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International in Dubai. The 22-year-old from Rajasthan currently trains in Lucknow under the guidance of para-badminton national coach Gaurav Khanna. The young SH6 para-badminton player is currently ranked No.2 in his division and is gunning for gold in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Nagar won bronze in the men’s singles in the 2018 Asian Para Games and the 2019 World Championships and has his eyes set on gold at the moment. The extremely agile shuttler breezed past Krysten Coombs of Great Britain in the Men’s Singles SH6 semifinals 21-10 21-11 in the SH6 class semifinals.

Age - 22

Sports/Discipline – Para-Badminton

Working Ranking – 2

First Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo

Major Achievements

Asian Para Games

— Bronze –Asian Para Games, 2018 Jakarta (Men’s Singles)

World Championships

— Silver – World Championships, 2019 Basel (Men’s Doubles)

— Bronze – World Championships, 2019 Basel (Men’s Singles)

Tokyo Paralympics Qualification

Krishna Nagar was allotted the Paralympic Games quota to participate in the men’s singles short stature 6 (MS SH6) category by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). It was through Krishna Nagar’s performances in the 3rd Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International in Dubai that the badminton player was able to meet the quota.

Recent Performances

Krishna Nagar announced his arrival by winning a bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games, defeating Malaysia’s Didin Taresoh 21-16, 22-20 at the Istora Gelora Bing Karno in the men’s singles event. The following year, Nagar won a silver medal in the men’s doubles para-badminton event in the 2019 World Championships. Nagar along with Raja Magotra beat China’s Chun Man Kai and Wong Chun Yim to win the silver medal. In the same tournament, Nagar won bronze in the men’s singles, beating England’s Jack Shepherd 21-13, 21-13.

