Krishna Nagar's Feat Has Brought Smiles on Faces of Every Indian, Says PM Modi

India’s Krishna Nagar poses for photos after receiving a gold medal for men’s singles SH6 gold medal (AP)

Krishna Nagar has become the fourth India badminton player to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Congratulating Krishna Nagar on winning gold in the Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his feat has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Nagar secured India’s second gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s singles SH6 class final.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

PM Modi tweeted, “Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead."

Wishes poured in from all over India for Krishna Nagar as several political leaders, sportspersons lauded his performance.

Krishna is the fourth Indian to win a badminton medal after Pramod Bhagat created history on Saturday by winning gold (SL3). Manoj Sarkar then won bronze in the same event, and earlier on Sunday Suhas Yathiraj clinched silver in the SL4 event.

first published:September 05, 2021, 12:42 IST