English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kristof Milak Breaks Michael Phelps Record to Win 200m Butterfly Gold at World Championships
Hungary's Kristof Milak clocked 1:50.73 in Gwangju to win the 200 metres butterfly gold medal at the World Swimming Championships.
Kristof Milak (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Gwangju: Hungary's Kristof Milak shattered Michael Phelps's 200 metres butterfly world record Wednesday as he stormed to his first world title.
The 19-year-old, who has been flirting with the American's 10-year-old mark this season, clocked a blistering 1:50.73 in Gwangju with Japan's Daiya Seto pipping South African Chad le Clos for silver.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell
- Karan Johar Announces Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Even Before Its Release
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
- Treasure Memories of Being in World Cup Squad: Mayank Agarwal
- Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?
Photogallery
Loading...