Kristof Milak Breaks Michael Phelps Record to Win 200m Butterfly Gold at World Championships

Hungary's Kristof Milak clocked 1:50.73 in Gwangju to win the 200 metres butterfly gold medal at the World Swimming Championships.

July 24, 2019
Kristof Milak Breaks Michael Phelps Record to Win 200m Butterfly Gold at World Championships
Kristof Milak (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Gwangju: Hungary's Kristof Milak shattered Michael Phelps's 200 metres butterfly world record Wednesday as he stormed to his first world title.

The 19-year-old, who has been flirting with the American's 10-year-old mark this season, clocked a blistering 1:50.73 in Gwangju with Japan's Daiya Seto pipping South African Chad le Clos for silver.

