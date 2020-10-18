News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Krkic, Urruti Help Impact Beat Inter Miami 2-1

Bojan Krkic scored and assisted on Maximiliano Urruti's late goahead goal in the Montreal Impact's 21 victory over Inter Miami 21 on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

HARRISON, N.J.: Bojan Krkic scored and assisted on Maximiliano Urruti’s late go-ahead goal in the Montreal Impact’s 2-1 victory over Inter Miami 2-1 on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

Urruti tapped a one-touch shot into an empty net to give Montreal (7-10-2) the lead in the 80th minute. Romell Quioto played a through ball that led a charging Bojan to the right side of the area, where rolled a short pass to Urruti for the finish from point-blank range.

Bojan opened the scoring in the sixth minute, slipping a right-footer from 30 yards inside the post.

Brek Shea rolled in a shot from the left corner of the area that deflected off defender Zachary Brault-Guillard and then goalkeeper James Pantemis before finding the net to make it 1-1 in the 33rd.

Inter Miami (5-11-3) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.


  First Published: October 18, 2020, 7:15 IST
