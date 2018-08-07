English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kroenke to Take Charge of Arsenal After Usmanov Agrees to Sell
American billionaire Stan Kroenke has made an offer to buy the rest of Arsenal in a deal that values the English Premier League club at around $2.3 billion after Russian rival and minority holder Alisher Usmanov agreed to sell.
Stan Kroenke. (IMAGE: Reuters)
Loading...
LONDON: American billionaire Stan Kroenke has made an offer to buy the rest of Arsenal in a deal that values the English Premier League club at around $2.3 billion after Russian rival and minority holder Alisher Usmanov agreed to sell.
Kroenke, who also owns the U.S. Denver Nuggets basketball team and the Los Angeles Rams American Football team, said in a statement to the London stock exchange that he wanted to take Arsenal private to be better able to pursue its strategy.
The move comes at a crucial time for the north London club which is embarking on life without long-time manager Arsene Wenger who stood down in April after 22 years in charge.
"We at KSE are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 percent ownership of the club," Kroenke said in a statement. "We appreciate Mr Usmanov's dedication to the Arsenal FootballClub and the storied ethos and history the club represents."
Kroenke, who already owns 67 percent of Arsenal, said he had received an irrevocable undertaking from Usmanov to sell his 30 percent stake and would buy out the remaining independent shareholders.
The club, under new manager Unai Emery, faces a battle to return to the summit of Englishfootball as the competition among the premier league's top six clubs has never been greater.
The new league kicks off on Friday night with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Juergen Klopp's Liverpool and Jose Mourinho's Manchester United all expected to set the standard.
Also Watch
Kroenke, who also owns the U.S. Denver Nuggets basketball team and the Los Angeles Rams American Football team, said in a statement to the London stock exchange that he wanted to take Arsenal private to be better able to pursue its strategy.
The move comes at a crucial time for the north London club which is embarking on life without long-time manager Arsene Wenger who stood down in April after 22 years in charge.
"We at KSE are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 percent ownership of the club," Kroenke said in a statement. "We appreciate Mr Usmanov's dedication to the Arsenal FootballClub and the storied ethos and history the club represents."
Kroenke, who already owns 67 percent of Arsenal, said he had received an irrevocable undertaking from Usmanov to sell his 30 percent stake and would buy out the remaining independent shareholders.
The club, under new manager Unai Emery, faces a battle to return to the summit of Englishfootball as the competition among the premier league's top six clubs has never been greater.
The new league kicks off on Friday night with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Juergen Klopp's Liverpool and Jose Mourinho's Manchester United all expected to set the standard.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Love Struck Comment on Ranveer Singh's Post Will Melt Your Heart
- Rabindranath Tagore's Conversations With Mahatma Gandhi on Nationalism Is a Debate We All Need to Read
- With Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan Takes a Safe Route into Bollywood and It is Really Wise
- Kareena, Saif and Sara in Colour Coordinated Outfits Make for a Perfect Family Picture
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...