KRS vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Krasnodar vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming UEFA Champions League Krasnodar vs Chelsea face off is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. The match will start from 11:25 PM at the Krasnodar stadium. Currently, Krasnodar and Chelsea are in the same position and had the same result in their respective previous outings. The two teams currently have one point each from one match each that they have played in the league till now. In the kick off, in which Krasnodar faced Rennes ended in a draw after the two teams scored a goal each. Chelsea vs Sevilla match too ended in a draw after neither teams managed to score a goal.

With the upcoming UEFA Champions League Krasnodar vs Chelsea, both the teams will be eyeing their debut win in the series.

UEFA Champions League Krasnodar vs Chelsea Team News:

Krasnodar's side will have quite a few players missing for different reasons. Remy Cabella and Evgeniy Markov will be absent as both of them have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Wanderson and Viktor Claesson are at present struggling with muscular problems. Ruslan Kambolov and Aleksandr Cherkinov are nursing injuries and therefore will not be on the field.

Chelsea clearly does not have as many absent players as the host team. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Billy Gilmour are both recovering from their injuries. Thiago Silva has been rested for this outing.

KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League, Dream11 Team for Krasnodar vs Chelsea

KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Krasnodar vs Chelsea Captain: Chilwell

KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Krasnodar vs Chelsea vice-captain: James

KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Krasnodar vs Chelsea goalkeeper: Safonov

B KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Krasnodar vs Chelsea Defenders: Martynovich, James, Zouma, Chilwell, Silva

KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Krasnodar vs Chelsea Midfielders: Claesson, Havertz, Pulisic

KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Krasnodar vs Chelsea strikers: Berg, Wernera

KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League, Krasnodar probable lineup vs Chelsea: Safonov, Petrov, Martynovich, Ramírez, Kaio, Wanderson, Tonny Vilhena, Claesson, Berg, Olsson, Kambolov

KRS vs CHE UEFA Champions League, Chelsea probable lineup vs Krasnodar: Caballero, James, Zouma, Chilwell, Silva, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Wernera