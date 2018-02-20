English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Krushelnitsky Did Not Take Drug 'Intentionally': Russian Sports Minister
Russian Olympic medallist Alexander Krushelnitsky could not have taken a banned drug deliberately, Russia's sports minister said on Tuesday after anti-doping authorities confirmed a violation that has rocked the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Russia's Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov addresses the media in Moscow. (Reuters Image)
Russian Olympic medallist Alexander Krushelnitsky could not have taken a banned drug deliberately, Russia's sports minister said on Tuesday after anti-doping authorities confirmed a violation that has rocked the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife in mixed doubles curling, and is set to face a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing in the near future after he tested positive for a banned substance, meldonium.
"It's obvious that in this particular case, the athlete could not have intentionally used a prohibited substance, it just does not make any sense," Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS news agency.
"Curling, in theory, in not the kind of sport in which dishonest athletes dope," he added.
His comments echoed a general bewilderment among curling athletes over the case. The sport, a kind of chess on ice, calls for steady hands and concentration rather than physical fitness.
The doping case has come at a delicate time for Russia, which has been accused of running a state-backed, systematic doping program for years, an allegation Moscow denies.
Its athletes are competing at Pyeongchang as neutral athletes, and Russia had been hoping that a clean record at the Games would enable it to return to full Olympic status.
The Russian Olympic delegation said on Tuesday it could not explain how meldonium, which can aid endurance, ended up in Krushelnitsky's body and that it was launching an investigation.
"We express our sincere regret for this incident," it said in a statement.
"We completely share and support the position of the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency in terms of zero tolerance for doping and are taking all necessary measures for those who are guilty to be held as responsible as possible."
The delegation said the concentration of meldonium found in Krushelnitsky's sample suggested he would not have derived a benefit.
Krushelnitsky, who surrendered his Olympic accreditation on Monday and left the Games, has not replied to a request for comment.
Also Watch
Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife in mixed doubles curling, and is set to face a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing in the near future after he tested positive for a banned substance, meldonium.
"It's obvious that in this particular case, the athlete could not have intentionally used a prohibited substance, it just does not make any sense," Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS news agency.
"Curling, in theory, in not the kind of sport in which dishonest athletes dope," he added.
His comments echoed a general bewilderment among curling athletes over the case. The sport, a kind of chess on ice, calls for steady hands and concentration rather than physical fitness.
The doping case has come at a delicate time for Russia, which has been accused of running a state-backed, systematic doping program for years, an allegation Moscow denies.
Its athletes are competing at Pyeongchang as neutral athletes, and Russia had been hoping that a clean record at the Games would enable it to return to full Olympic status.
The Russian Olympic delegation said on Tuesday it could not explain how meldonium, which can aid endurance, ended up in Krushelnitsky's body and that it was launching an investigation.
"We express our sincere regret for this incident," it said in a statement.
"We completely share and support the position of the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency in terms of zero tolerance for doping and are taking all necessary measures for those who are guilty to be held as responsible as possible."
The delegation said the concentration of meldonium found in Krushelnitsky's sample suggested he would not have derived a benefit.
Krushelnitsky, who surrendered his Olympic accreditation on Monday and left the Games, has not replied to a request for comment.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes