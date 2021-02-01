News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Krutwig Leads Loyola Of Chicago Past Missouri St. 72-46
1-MIN READ

Krutwig Leads Loyola Of Chicago Past Missouri St. 72-46

Krutwig Leads Loyola Of Chicago Past Missouri St. 72-46

Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and five assists as Loyola of Chicago won its seventh straight game, romping past Missouri State 7246 on Sunday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.: Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and five assists as Loyola of Chicago won its seventh straight game, romping past Missouri State 72-46 on Sunday.

Keith Clemons had 12 points and six rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (14-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Bears 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola of Chicago opponent this season.

Loyola of Chicago dominated the first half and led 41-16 at the break. The Bears 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Isiaih Mosley had 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (9-4, 5-4). Gaige Prim added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...