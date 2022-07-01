US social media personality Jake Paul is often in the news because of his flamboyant lifestyle.

Recently, there has been tremendous chatter on the internet about Jake’s blockbuster bout against Tommy Fury who is the brother of two-time world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Jake and Tommy will face off in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on August 6. However, their clash is in jeopardy after Tommy revealed that he was stopped at the Heathrow airport from boarding a plane bound for the United States. Tommy was coming to the U.S. to address a press conference and promote his upcoming bout against Jake Paul.

The Problem Child, who is known for his off-the-cuff tweets, snapped back at Tommy and said that the Brit was making excuses in order to chicken out from their highly-anticipated bout.

Jake tweeted, “Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going to do everything in my power to not let you weasel your way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps you need to take to solve your latest excuse. Take them or admit that you are a scared little b****.”

Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bitch. #TommyFumbles — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 28, 2022

Jake also accused Tommy of deliberately not visiting the American embassy to get his visa.

Tommy Fury is avoiding going to the embassy to get his visa. It’s been 36 hours with no action from his side, and per Tommy Fumbles style he missed the press conference today in NYC. pic.twitter.com/kyVfepGXFA — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 29, 2022

