KTW vs LOG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, KT Wiz vs Lotte Giants - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

KTW vs LOG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020 | The upcoming fixture in Korean Baseball League 2020 will see KT Wiz (KTW) lock horns with Lotte Giants (LOG) on Friday June 5. The Korean Baseball League 2020 or KBO 2020 KT Wiz vs Lotte Giants game will kick off at 3 pm. For the first time in KBO 2020, the two sides will face each other. The much-anticipated KBO 2020 KT Wiz vs Lotte Giants fixture will be played at the Sajik Baseball Stadium. So far in the league, KT Wiz have won 11 matches. The hosts are currently placed on the 8th spot in the points table. KTW lost to Doosan in their last outing. After the final whistle, the match score was 14-8. KTW will be eyeing to return to winning ways in their home game. Lotte Giants are just one step behind their opponents on the league table. LOG went down against KIA in the previous game. The final score from LOG vs KIA clash was 3-7.

Korean Baseball League 2020 KTW vs LOG Dream11 Predictions, KT Wiz vs Lotte Giants Dream11 Team

Korean Baseball League KTW vs LOG Dream 11 Captain: L. Dae-ho

Korean Baseball League KTW vs LOG Dream 11 Vice-captain: S. Jun-won

Korean Baseball League KTW vs LOG Dream 11 Outfielders: M. Rojas Jr, J. Yong-ho, B. Jeong-dae, S. Ah-seop

Korean Baseball League KTW vs LOG Dream 11 Infielders: L. Dae-ho, H. Dong-hee, A. Chi-hong

Korean Baseball League KTW vs LOG Dream 11 Pitcher: S. Jun-won

Korean Baseball League KTW vs LOG Dream 11 Catcher: J. Bo-geun

Korean Baseball League KT Wiz Probable IX vs Lotte Giants: Sim Woo-joo, Bae Jeong-dae, Jo Yong-ho, Mel Rojas, Park Kyung-soo, Jang Seong-woo, Hwang Jae-gyun, Moon Sang-chul, Kim Min-hyeok, Kim Min-joo

Korean Baseball League Lotte Giants Probable IX vs KT Wiz: Min Byung-heon, Jeon Jun-woo, Son Ah-seop, Lee Dae-Ho, An Chi-hong, Dixon Machado, Han Dong-hee, Jung Bo-geun, Shin Bon-gi, Seo Jun-won