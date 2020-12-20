Next Story
Kuhse Carries Saint Mary's (Cal) Past Colorado St. 53-33
December 20, 2020
MORAGA, Calif.: Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six assists as Saint Marys won its eighth consecutive game, romping past Colorado State 53-33 on Saturday. Dan Fotu added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Gaels, and Alex Ducas chipped in 7 points.
James Moors had seven rebounds for the Rams (2-1).
Isaiah Stevens, the Rams leading scorer coming into the matchup at 21 points per game, had only six points on 3-of-13 shooting.
