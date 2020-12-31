News18 Logo

Kuhse Lifts Saint Mary's (Cal) Past Sacramento State 63-45
Kuhse Lifts Saint Mary's (Cal) Past Sacramento State 63-45

Kuhse Lifts Saint Mary's (Cal) Past Sacramento State 63-45

Tommy Kuhse had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Saint Marys extended its home win streak to seven games, beating Sacramento State 6345 on Wednesday night.

MORAGA, Calif.: Tommy Kuhse had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Saint Marys extended its home win streak to seven games, beating Sacramento State 63-45 on Wednesday night.

Kuhse shot 10 for 11 from the line.

Ethan Esposito had 16 points for the Hornets (3-1). Bryce Fowler added 10 points.

Christian Terrell, the Hornets second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored only two points (1 of 12).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • First Published:
