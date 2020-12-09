Kurt Angle Birthday: Top 5 Entertaining Moments From his WWE Days

Kurt Angle is one of the most-widely known WWE wrestlers. He is a 13-time world champion, having won 21 total championships during his career in the WWE/ WWF and TNA Wrestling. He has also acted in several films like Chains, Warrior and River of Darkness.

The actor, businessman and retired professional wrestler celebrates his 52nd birthday today, December 9. Although he has been the face of many great fights, his comic timing and entertaining value won him a special place in the hearts of viewers. So here are top 5 most fun moments from his time in WWE world:

Rap battle with John Cena

The gold Olympian was often seen locking horns with John Cena during the early 2000s. What is more, the two wrestled with words in an episode of SmackDown as they had a rap battle. Angle did not only stay on rhythm but also showed some of his crafty dance moves that day.

Steve Austin and his gifts

When Steve Austin mended things with Vince McMahon during the WrestleMania X-Seven, he gifted Vince with a few gift items. Angle came by the backstage only to find that Austin had a gift for him as well. To everyone’s surprise, it was a tiny cowboy hat in comparison to the adult-sized hat that was presented to Vince. However, Angle showed no remorse and went on to wear the hat with gratefulness.

Mimicking John Cena

As a tribute to their rivalry, Angle once dressed up as Cena and entered the ring during a SmackDown episode to Cena’s theme music. He also proceeded to impersonate some of Cena's gestures.

Singing "Jimmy Crack Corn"

During the Steve Austin and Vince McMahon reunion episode, Austin brought a guitar to cheer Vince up. Soon, Angle took the guitar and started singing "Jimmy Crack Corn" in not a pleasant voice. Things ended with Vince walking out in a sour mood and Austin taking away the guitar.

Getting fooled by Edge

Edge found Angle sulking in the backstage and thought of enlivening his mood with a placard full of old photos. While Angle was taken aback with the kindness, he did not know that the opposite side of the placard that was facing the TV screen had insults written over them.

Kurt Angle Birthday: Here are Top 5 Entertaining Moments From his WWE days