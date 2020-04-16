Kurt Angle, Rusev, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Among Wrestlers Released by WWE in Budget Cut

Stamford: WWE released a number of professional wrestlers on Wednesday as they attempt to cut their budget amid the coronavirus crisis. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle along with Sarah Logan, Aiden English, Erick Rowan, Epico Colon, Primo Colon, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis Zack Ryder, No Way Jose, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, EC3, Eric Young, Heath Slater, and Lio Rush, was cut by the company.

Anderson and Gallows were both involved in the WrestleMania card earlier this month that largely included taped matches in an empty arena.

The moves came even with the company allowed to continue to run live TV shows in Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed WWE an essential business.

Pro sports were added to a list of businesses permitted to stay open in an April 9 memorandum to include "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience ... only if the location is closed to the general public."

The amendment allows World Wrestling Entertainment, run by CEO Vince McMahon in the Orlando area, to continue putting on shows - without fans.

WWE announced Wednesday it made various moves to cut costs and improve cash flow, including: reducing the salaries of executives and board membes; decreasing operating expenses; cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting; and deferring spending on the construction of the company's new headquarters for at least six months.

Kurt Angle released a statement after he was cut saying, "I wanted [to] say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.

"I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can.

"They're the best fans in the world."

DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference Tuesday that people are "champing at the bit" for new entertainment to boost morale while housebound. He also would like to see other sporting events, maybe NASCAR races without an audience or a redo of the Tiger Woods-vs.-Phil Mickelson golf match.

"If you think about it, we've never had a period like this in modern American history where you've had such little new content, particularly in the sporting realm," the governor said.

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made today by the company:

WRESTLERS:



* MJ Jenkins



* Deonna Purrazzo



* Aleksandar Jaksic



* Rusev



* No Way Jose



* Mike Kanellis



* Maria Kanellis



* Primo



* Epico



* Rowan



* Sarah Logan



* Karl Anderson



* Luke Gallows



* EC3



* Drake Maverick



* Curt Hawkins



* Heath Slater



* Eric Young



* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):



* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)



* Billy Kidman



* Mike Rotunda



* Pat Buck



* Fit Finlay



* Shawn Daivari



* Scott Armstrong



* Sarah Stock



* Shane Helms



* Lance Storm

COACHES:



* Serena Deeb



* Kendo Kashin



* Chris Guy (Ace Steel)

ANNOUNCERS:



* Aiden English



* Jerry Soto

REFEREES:



* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:



* Andrea Listenb

(With AP inputs)