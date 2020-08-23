Kylian Mbappe a Step Away from Achieving His Dream of Writing French Football History

France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has said winning the Champions League would prove that his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain was right. French champions PSG will take on German giants Bayern Munich in Sunday's final here.

"That is exactly the reason I joined the club," Mbappe said at the pre-match press conference as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I always said I wanted to write the history of French football. I have another opportunity to do that tomorrow.

"Since I joined in 2017 we have experienced a number of disappointments, now we're in the final and that showed I didn't give up and nor did we give up as a team.

"It would be a real reward if we could win the competition with a French side. That was my mission when I joined."

"It's still the greatest club competition," Mbappe added.

"Of course, it's bizarre to play behind closed doors. We'd have liked our fans to be here, we know they'll be cheering us on wherever they are but it's still the Champions League, you can see the tempo of game. It is behind closed doors but still a great atmosphere inside the stadium. You can really feel it; everyone wants to win the competition. It's a unique format but one we'll remember. We've been struck by a tragedy. This competition will go down in history."