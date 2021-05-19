Kylian Mbappe Dreaming of Playing for France at Tokyo Olympics

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe said he is dreaming of playing for France at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Mbappe and world champions France are preparing for the rescheduled Euro 2020, which gets underway next month.

As Didier Deschamps’s Les Bleus eye European glory, Mbappe also wants to represent his country at the Tokyo Games, starting in July, DPA reports.

“For us, having recognition from the whole country is very important," the 22-year-old Mbappe told TF1.

“Everyone knows that my dream has always been to take part at the Olympic Games and I hope I will be able to realise one of my lifelong dreams."

France have been drawn alongside hosts Japan, Mexico and South Africa in Group A at the Olympics.

Led by Under-21 boss Sylvain Ripoll at the Olympics, France are scheduled to open their campaign against Mexico on July 22.

On his short-term goals, Mbappe said: “The objective is always the same - to try to win the Euros to bring happiness to the French people.

“We have a team which is capable of competing for it. We always want to win. If we do win it, it will bring a great deal of joy.

“We are going to prepare well for the tournament with the hope of going far. We will be trying to bring the trophy back to France."

