English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kyrgios Beats Isner to Set up Acapulco Final Against Zverev
Nick Kyrgios scripted his third major victory of the week on Friday when he defeated John Isner 7-5 5-7 7-6(7) to set up a showdown against Alexander Zverev in the final of the Acapulco International in Mexico.
Nick Kyrgios scripted his third major victory of the week on Friday when he defeated John Isner 7-5 5-7 7-6(7) to set up a showdown against Alexander Zverev in the final of the Acapulco International in Mexico.
Loading...
Nick Kyrgios scripted his third major victory of the week on Friday when he defeated John Isner 7-5 5-7 7-6(7) to set up a showdown against Alexander Zverev in the final of the Acapulco International in Mexico.
The 23-year-old Australian followed victories over multiple grand slam winners Stan Wawrinka and Rafa Nadal with a hard-fought win over Isner, the American who sits 63 places above him in the world rankings.
Break points and chances were few and far between in sultry conditions on Mexico's Pacific coast with each player struggling to find that little bit extra.
Isner won more points on serve and return overall but the temperamental Aussie came through when it mattered, particularly in the third set tiebreak, which he finished with a masterful drop shot from the base line.
He will next meet world number three Zverev, who beat Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6(0) 6-3 in the earlier semi-final.
Zverev, who has won nine ATP titles in the last two years, was just too good for the 23-year old Briton and at one stage won 24 of the 30 points on offer.
The German, 21, has not lost a set all week in an impressive charge towards the final, his first of 2019.
"It was very tough. It was pretty windy out here, not easy conditions, and his game actually I think fits the wind quite well, so it was not easy," Zverev said.
"I'm just happy to be through. At this stage, you've got to win matches, no matter how. I'm just happy to be in the final."
Kyrgios and Zverev have shared the spoils of their previous six meetings with three victories each, however, Zverev won their previous two matches last year.
The 23-year-old Australian followed victories over multiple grand slam winners Stan Wawrinka and Rafa Nadal with a hard-fought win over Isner, the American who sits 63 places above him in the world rankings.
Break points and chances were few and far between in sultry conditions on Mexico's Pacific coast with each player struggling to find that little bit extra.
Isner won more points on serve and return overall but the temperamental Aussie came through when it mattered, particularly in the third set tiebreak, which he finished with a masterful drop shot from the base line.
He will next meet world number three Zverev, who beat Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6(0) 6-3 in the earlier semi-final.
Zverev, who has won nine ATP titles in the last two years, was just too good for the 23-year old Briton and at one stage won 24 of the 30 points on offer.
The German, 21, has not lost a set all week in an impressive charge towards the final, his first of 2019.
"It was very tough. It was pretty windy out here, not easy conditions, and his game actually I think fits the wind quite well, so it was not easy," Zverev said.
"I'm just happy to be through. At this stage, you've got to win matches, no matter how. I'm just happy to be in the final."
Kyrgios and Zverev have shared the spoils of their previous six meetings with three victories each, however, Zverev won their previous two matches last year.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
- I'mMature Review: Hopeless Adolescence Inspires Humour in this MX Player Sit-Com
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results