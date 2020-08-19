LA Galaxy acquire Colombian winger GonzÃ¡lez from Benfica

CARSON, Calif. The LA Galaxy have acquired winger Yony Gonzlez on loan from Benfica.

The Galaxy announced the latest move to boost their attack Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Gonzlez still must secure the proper visas before he can play for the winless Galaxy, who desperately need playmakers to create offense alongside new signee Javier Chicharito Hernndez and gifted Argentine forward Cristian Pavn.

Gonzlez fills the international roster spot and playmaking role vacated by Serbian right wing Aleksandar Katai, who joined the Galaxy in December. He was released in June after his wife made a series of racist, violent posts on social media.

Gonzlez is with his fifth club in less than two years after his move to Major League Soccer.

He left Atltico Junior in his native Colombia to sign with Brazil’s Fluminense in January 2019, but moved to Benfica in January 2020, only to be loaned to Brazil’s Corinthians in February. Gonzlez made no appearances for Benfica and just one for Corinthians, but he had nine goals and five assists in 42 appearances for Fluminense last year.

The Galaxy haven’t won a match in five games during this unique MLS season. They went 0-2-1 and scored only four goals in the MLS Is Back tournament in Florida after an 0-1-1 start before the pandemic break.

The Galaxy return to action Saturday at crosstown rival Los Angeles FC.

