LA Galaxy Beat LAFC 2-0; 2019 MLS MVP Carlos Vela Injured In Return

Ethan Zubak scored his first MLS goal and the LA Galaxy beat Los Angeles 2-0 on Saturday in the short and, ultimately, disappointing return of 2019 MLS MVP Carlos Vela.

Vela, who did not compete in the MLS is Back Tournament due to family reasons, left the game in the 57th minute after suffering a non-contact injury to his left leg.

Zubak, a 21-year-old Los Angeles native, headed home an entry by Julian Araujo in the 26th, and Sebastian Lletget added a goal in the 54th, bouncing a cross by Araujo past goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.

The Galaxy (1-3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak against LAFC (2-1-3) and improved to 5-2, including playoffs, in the cross-town rivalry known as El Trafico.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, NASHVILLE SC 0

Pity Martinez scored two goals and Atlanta United broke a scoreless drought of more than five months and the longest losing streak in franchise history with the victory over Nashville.

Playing in empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which looked downright eerie

considering the team has set numerous Major League Soccer attendance records, United (3-3-0) earned a much-needed win in its first game under interim coach Stephen Glass.

Atlanta snapped a three-game MLS losing streak and a four-game skid across all competitions, beating expansion Nashville (1-3-1) for its first win since a 2-1 triumph over Cincinnati on March 7.